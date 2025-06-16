Supreme Court to restore 2nd and 4th Saturdays as working days from July 14 | Details here According to the new notification, the Supreme Court's offices will now function from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on all working days, excluding designated holidays and partial working days.

New Delhi:

In a major administrative overhaul, the Ministry of Law and Justice has notified the Supreme Court (Amendment) Rules, 2025, bringing second and fourth Saturdays back into the list of working days for the apex court registry and offices. As per a notification published in the Gazette of India, the amendment will come into effect from July 14, 2025.

The changes fall under Order II, Rules 1 to 3 of the Supreme Court Rules and introduce a revised framework for operational days and office timings. According to the new notification, the Supreme Court's offices will now function from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm on all working days, excluding designated holidays and partial working days. However, only urgent filings will be accepted after 4:30 pm on regular weekdays.

Court offices to remain open on all Saturdays

Meanwhile, the court office will now remain open on all Saturdays, including those that were traditionally off—i.e., the second and fourth Saturdays. On Saturdays, office hours will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, and urgent matters must be submitted before 12:00 noon.

For special holidays such as Christmas or New Year's Day, working hours will be determined and announced by the Chief Justice of India on a case-by-case basis. The full text of the Supreme Court (Amendment) Rules, 2025 will be made available on the official websites of both the Supreme Court of India and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice BR Gavai sworn in as new CJI

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14. He has been part of several benches that delivered landmark rulings including the one upholding the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The 64-year-old was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. CJI Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months and would demit office on November 23.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court makes three years of legal practice mandatory to join judiciary as civil judge