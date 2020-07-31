Image Source : PTI Supreme Court to hear Rhea Chakraborty's transfer petition on August 5

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: A single-judge bench of Supreme Court to hear Rhea Chakraborty's transfer petition on 5th August. The petition seeks a direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai. On July 29, Rhea moved Supreme Court and sought the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation to Mumbai. Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai, where investigations in connection with the actor's death are already underway.

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, his father, KK Singh, filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station of Patna, Bihar, against actor's girlfriend Rhea under various sections of the IPC accusing her of abetment of suicide. Rhea moved to the apex court seeking the transfer of the petition to Mumbai from Patna fearing an ‘impartial probe’ by the Bihar police in the case.

Earlier today, Rhea broke her silence in the case, claiming "the truth shall prevail". In a video statement released through her lawyers, Chakraborty said she had faith in the judiciary.

"I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate, the truth shall prevail,” She said.

In his complaint, Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh, also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Rhea and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.

Singh has accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May, 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

The Mumbai Police is already investigating Rajput's death.

On July 16, Chakraborty had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry to understand what "pressures" prompted Sushant to take the extreme step of suicide.

Addressing herself as Rajput's "girlfriend" for the first time in public, Chakraborty said though she has "complete faith" in the government, a CBI inquiry would help bring justice to the case.

"Respected @AmitShah sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter," the 28-year-old actor wrote on Instagram alongside Rajput's photo. "

