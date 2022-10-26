Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Supreme Court to hear plea on October 31 to establish 'special anti-corruption courts' in every district

Supreme Court to hear plea on October 31 to establish 'special anti-corruption courts' in every district

SC on special anti-corruption courts: The PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has also sought directions to high courts to take appropriate steps to decide cases related to economic offences.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | New Delhi
Published on: October 26, 2022 14:41 IST
Supreme Court to hear plea on October 31, Supreme Court on anti corruption courts, establishing spec
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Supreme Court to hear plea on October 31 to establish special anti-corruption courts in every district.

Highlights

  • SC is scheduled to hear a plea seeking to establish special anti-corruption courts in every district
  • It'll decide cases related to economic offences like money laundering, tax evasion within 1-year
  • Petition is slated to come up for hearing before a bench comprising CJI and two other justices

SC on special anti-corruption courts: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on October 31 (Monday) a plea seeking to establish special anti-corruption courts in every district to decide cases related to various economic offences like money laundering and tax evasion within one year.

According to the cause list of October 31 uploaded on the apex court website, the petition is slated to come up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices SR Bhat and Bela M Trivedi.

The PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has also sought directions to high courts to take appropriate steps to decide cases related to economic offences.

The PIL, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, contended that the Centre and State governments have also not taken appropriate steps in this regard.

None of the government departments are corruption-free, it submitted.

“Due to long pendency and ineffective anti-corruption laws, even after 73 years of Independence and 70 years after becoming a socialist secular democratic republic, none of our districts are free from cases related to black money, benami property, disproportionate assets, bribery, money laundering, tax evasion and similar other economic offences,” the petition said.

India's anti-corruption laws are very weak and ineffective and fail to control corruption, and even the Benami Transactions Act, passed in 1988, is gathering dust without action, it submitted. 

Related Stories
Bilkis Bano case: SC agrees to hear fresh plea challenging remission granted to convicts

Bilkis Bano case: SC agrees to hear fresh plea challenging remission granted to convicts

Supreme Court quashes PIL seeking inquiry into history of Taj Mahal

Supreme Court quashes PIL seeking inquiry into history of Taj Mahal

'Where have we reached in name of religion?': SC orders suo motu action against hate speeches

'Where have we reached in name of religion?': SC orders suo motu action against hate speeches

SC issues notice to Centre on plea against supply of electoral roll to candidates

SC issues notice to Centre on plea against supply of electoral roll to candidates

ALSO READ: Anti-corruption branch arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah after raids in corruption case

ALSO READ: Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News