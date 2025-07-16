SC allows Ashoka University professor to write articles, asks SIT to limit probe to two FIRs Ashoka University professor case: Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was taken into custody on May 18 after two FIRs were registered in Haryana's Sonipat, over his social media posts concerning 'Operation Sindoor'—India’s military action in response to cross-border threats.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday (July 16) cautioned the Haryana Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) against broadening its investigation into Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested for social media posts related to 'Operation Sindoor'. The court emphasised the professor’s right to free speech but upheld conditions barring him from commenting on the ongoing case.

SC upholds speech rights, imposes boundaries

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta reiterated that Mahmudabad’s right to free speech remains intact, but he cannot publicly discuss the specific cases under investigation.

“There is no impediment to his right to expression, but he cannot comment on the FIRs or post anything related to them,” the bench noted. While it extended interim bail, the court declined to relax conditions that currently prohibit the professor from writing or speaking publicly about the controversial posts or the FIRs.

Investigation must stay within FIR scope, says SC

The Supreme Court directed the SIT to confine its investigation strictly to the two FIRs filed against the professor and submit its report within four weeks. “Why do you need his devices? The scope is limited to the two FIRs- don’t go left and right in the investigation,” the court told the Haryana counsel, cautioning against unnecessary seizure of electronic gadgets.

SIT composition and timeline

The court noted that, as per its earlier directive, a three-member SIT has been formed.

The team comprises-

Mamta Singh, ADGP (Crime) and Commissioner of Police, Sonipat Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Karnal Vikrant Bhushan, SP, STF Gurugram

The SIT is expected to complete the probe within four weeks and submit its report to both the jurisdictional court and the Supreme Court.

Arrest and legal charges

Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 following two FIRs filed in Sonipat, Haryana, related to his posts on Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military response to cross-border threats. Authorities alleged his statements were harmful to national unity and insulting to women.

The charges include-

BNS Section 152 : Acts endangering the sovereignty or integrity of India

: Acts endangering the sovereignty or integrity of India Section 353 : Statements leading to public mischief

: Statements leading to public mischief Section 79: Deliberate insults to the modesty of a woman

Deliberate insults to the modesty of a woman Section 196(1): Promoting enmity between groups on religious grounds

One FIR was based on a complaint by Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu Bhatia, and the other by a village sarpanch.

NHRC and public response

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case, noting potential violations of the professor’s human rights and personal liberty. It has sought a response from Haryana Police. Meanwhile, academicians and opposition parties have condemned the arrest, calling it an attack on academic freedom and civil liberties.