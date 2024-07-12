Friday, July 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. How can a state block a highway? SC to Haryana on Shambhu border blockade

How can a state block a highway? SC to Haryana on Shambhu border blockade

The top court was hearing a plea of the Haryana government challenging a March 7 Punjab and Haryana HC decision to set up a committee headed by a former HC judge to probe farmer Shubhkaran Singh's death during a clash between the protesting farmers and Haryana security personnel in February.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2024 14:22 IST
Security personnel stand guard behind a roadblock during
Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard behind a roadblock during the farmers protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border

Questioning the authority of Haryana government over blocking the Shambhu border near Ambala, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the state government to clear the barricading where farmers have been camping since February 13. The Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan observed after the Haryana government counsel said the state is in the process of filing an appeal against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's July 10 order which had directed it to open the highway within seven days.

"How can a State block a highway? It must regulate traffic. We are saying open it but regulate," Justice Bhuyan said after the counsel informed the bench about filing of the appeal in the apex court. Justice Kant told the state's counsel, "Why do you want to challenge the high court's order? Farmers are also citizens of this country. Give them food and good medical care. They will come, raise slogans and go back. I think you don't commute by road."

Farmer Shubhkaran Singh, 21, a native of Bathinda, was killed and several police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident occurred when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades erected at the border and were stopped by the security personnel from marching to Delhi. On July 10, the high court ordered the Haryana government to clear within a week the barricading at the Shambhu border.

Related Stories
Punjab and Haryana High Court raps protesting farmers over 'women, children being paraded in front'

Punjab and Haryana High Court raps protesting farmers over 'women, children being paraded in front'

Farmers to end 34-day dharna at Shambhu Railway Station;plan next protest outside BJP leaders’ homes

Farmers to end 34-day dharna at Shambhu Railway Station;plan next protest outside BJP leaders’ homes

Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders to mark 100 days of 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre

Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders to mark 100 days of 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement