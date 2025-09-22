SC terms pilot error claim in June 12 Air India crash 'irresponsible', seeks Centre and DGCA reply Coming down strongly on the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) findings on the crash, the apex court described the narrative of "pilot error" as "unfortunate" and sought responses from the Centre and others.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on certain aspects of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report on the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad, calling them "irresponsible". The court also issued notices to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on a petition seeking an independent, fair and time-bound probe into the tragedy.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh noted that the AAIB preliminary report released on July 12 suggested lapses on the part of pilots. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO Safety Matters Foundation, argued that the panel investigating the crash included three members from the aviation regulator which raised a possible conflict of interest. Bhushan also sought access to data from the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) to clarify the actual cause of the accident.

Bench stresses on confidentiality and fairness

The bench observed that while a final report is needed, there are issues of confidentiality and privacy involved, and certain information could potentially be misused by rival airlines. "We are only issuing notice on the limited aspect of free, fair, independent and expeditious investigation of the crash," the bench said.

Plea alleges lack of transparency

The plea, filed by Captain Amit Singh-led aviation safety NGO, alleged that the official probe violated the citizens' fundamental rights to life, equality and access to truthful information. The petition pointed out that the AAIB preliminary report blamed the accident on "fuel cutoff switches" being moved from "run" to "cutoff", thereby attributing the tragedy to pilot error. It further alleged that critical information such as full DFDR output, Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) transcripts with time stamps, and Electronic Aircraft Fault Recording (EAFR) data has been withheld. These details, it said, are essential for a transparent and objective investigation.

About AI plane crash incident

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The flight was en route to London’s Gatwick Airport with 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Only a single person managed to survive the incident. 19 individuals on the ground were also killed in the incident.