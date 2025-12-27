Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance on Aravalli case, CJI-led bench to hear matter on Monday The Aravalli Hills stretch from Gujarat to the National Capital Region and play a critical role in protecting the environment. They help prevent desertification, support biodiversity, and recharge groundwater levels.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo motu notice of concerns linked to a recent change in the definition of the Aravalli Hills. The move comes after widespread fears that the revised definition could open the door to unchecked mining and cause serious environmental damage in one of India’s oldest and most important mountain ranges.

The matter will be heard on Monday by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices JK Maheshwari and AG Masih. The court will examine issues related to mining activities in the Aravalli region and their impact on the environment. Former forest conservation officer RP Balwan has also filed a petition before the apex court, adding to the legal scrutiny of the issue.

Why the Aravalli hills matter

The Aravalli Hills stretch from Gujarat to the National Capital Region and play a critical role in protecting the environment. They help prevent desertification, support biodiversity, and recharge groundwater levels. Environmental groups and citizens fear that weakening the definition of the Aravallis could allow mining and construction in areas that were earlier protected, threatening the fragile ecosystem.

The revised definition has triggered protests in several regions. While the central government has repeatedly said that the Aravalli Hills face no threat, the Congress has alleged that the change was made to allow large-scale mining. The government has strongly denied these claims and insists that its actions are aimed at protecting the mountain range, not harming it.

The central government has directed all state governments to completely stop issuing new mining leases across the entire Aravalli region. This ban applies uniformly and is meant to preserve the geological continuity and ecological health of the hills. The government has also asked states to strictly follow Supreme Court orders while regulating existing mines.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has instructed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify more areas within the Aravalli region where mining should be restricted. These decisions will be based on ecological, geological and terrain-related studies.

ICFRE has also been asked to prepare a detailed, science-based management plan for the entire Aravalli region. This plan will study the cumulative environmental impact of mining, assess how much stress the ecosystem can handle, identify sensitive zones, and suggest measures for restoration and rehabilitation. The draft plan will be made public for consultation with experts and stakeholders.

The Centre has said it is fully committed to protecting the Aravalli ecosystem in the long run. It has stressed the importance of the hills in stopping desert spread, conserving biodiversity, replenishing water sources and supporting overall environmental balance.