Supreme Court suspends life sentences of two convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, grants bail

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape and murder case and granted them bail. The relief comes after the court took note of their more than 17 years in prison and the severe disability of one of the convicts. A Bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 28 on petitions filed by the two men challenging the Bombay High Court's 2017 judgment, which upheld their conviction and sentence. The Supreme Court observed that the appeals raised issues of fact and law that required adjudication.

The two convicts, Vipinchandra Kanhaiyalal Joshi and Pradeep Ramanlal Modhiya, are among the 11 men whose remission granted by the Gujarat government in August 2022 was quashed by the Supreme Court in January 2024.

Who are the two convicts granted bail in the Bilkis Bano case?

The two men who have received relief are Vipinchandra Kanhaiyalal Joshi and Pradeep Ramanlal Modhiya. Both have spent more than 17 years in prison. While considering their pleas, the Bench took note of their period of incarceration and the fact that one of the appellants has a severe disability. "Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than seventeen years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the order stated.

The court subsequently suspended their life sentences and granted them bail on terms and conditions to be decided by the concerned trial court.

What arguments did the defence present before the Supreme Court?

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the two convicts, submitted that they had spent more than 17 years in custody. He also pointed out that one of the convicts had not been named in the FIR and was implicated nearly three years after the incident. The defence further brought the severe disability of one of the appellants to the Bench's attention.

The petitions were filed against the Bombay High Court's 2017 judgment, which confirmed their conviction and life sentences.

Gujarat government opposed the bail pleas

Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakre, appearing for the Gujarat government, strongly opposed the bail applications. He argued that both the trial court and the High Court had considered the relevant material on record, particularly given the seriousness of the offence. However, the Supreme Court decided to suspend the sentences and grant bail, taking into account the period spent in custody and the issues raised in the appeals.

"In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned trial court," the Bench said. The concerned trial court will determine the conditions of their bail. The Supreme Court also said the appeals would be listed for hearing in due course.

What charges were the two convicts found guilty of?

The two men were convicted by the trial court under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 302 (murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. They were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life along with fines. The case arose from an FIR registered at Godhra Town police station in Gujarat's Panchmahal district.

What is the Bilkis Bano case?

The case dates back to the 2002 Gujarat riots that followed the Godhra train burning incident. During the violence, Bilkis Bano was gang-raped, and seven members of her family were killed. Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed. In August 2022, the Gujarat government granted remission to all 11 convicts in the case. However, on January 8, 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the remission orders.

The court held that the Gujarat government did not have the authority to grant remission in the case, which had been transferred from Gujarat to Maharashtra for trial. It said the Maharashtra government was the competent authority to consider remission.

The latest order concerns two of those convicts, whose sentences have been suspended and who have been granted bail while their appeals against conviction remain pending. The order does not amount to an acquittal.

(With inputs from PTI)

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