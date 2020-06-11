SC takes suo-motu cognisance of medical apathy in COVID hospitals, to hear plea at 10.30 am tomorrow

Image Source : FILE Supreme Court/File

The Supreme Court has taken suo-motu cognisance of medical apathy in COVID-19 hospitals. The plea would be heard by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan at 10.30 am tomorrow.

India TV had on Wednesday showed harrowing visuals of patients lying unattended in Delhi's LNJP hospital. The investigation, featured in Aaj Ki Baat, put spotlight on the grim health infrastructure in the national capital. While a corpse was found lying naked on the ground in one of the wards, the other had three coronavirus patients placed next to the dead bodies.

The authorities sprung into action after the grim visuals from the COVID-19 dedicated hospital were run on India TV. Two medical staff were suspended from the hospital for deriliction of duty. Meanwhile, a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) rushed to the hospital on Wednesday. The team was led by Jyotika Kalra who made an on-the-spot assessment inspection of the faciltiies. The commission has already issued a notice to the Delhi government and the Union Health Ministry to submit a report within ten days on the healthcare faciltiies and related issues in the national capital.

