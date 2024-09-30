Supreme Court stays proceedings against Delhi CM Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Defamation case: The Supreme Court on Monday (September 30) stayed the proceedings in the trial court against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the defamation case against them over remarks on the alleged deletion of the names of 30 lakh voters belonging to some communities from the electoral rolls.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Delhi government and BJP leader Rajiv Babbar on the plea of Atishi and Kejriwal and sought a response from them. The court will hear the case again after four weeks.

What happened in court?

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Atishi and Kejriwal, submitted that the defamation case has been filed by Babbar, as the authorised representative of BJP Delhi.

"BJP, neither central nor Delhi, has not filed any complaint. Babbar is not the person I have allegedly defamed," he submitted. Senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for Babbar, stated that the BJP leader has filed the case on behalf of the party.

What is the case?

