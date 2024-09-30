Monday, September 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Supreme Court stays proceedings against Delhi CM Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case

Supreme Court stays proceedings against Delhi CM Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case

The AAP leaders have sought the quashing of the magisterial court's March 15, 2019 and sessions court's January 28, 2020 orders.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi
Updated on: September 30, 2024 16:06 IST
Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court, defamation case
Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Defamation case: The Supreme Court on Monday (September 30) stayed the proceedings in the trial court against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the defamation case against them over remarks on the alleged deletion of the names of 30 lakh voters belonging to some communities from the electoral rolls.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Delhi government and BJP leader Rajiv Babbar on the plea of Atishi and Kejriwal and sought a response from them. The court will hear the case again after four weeks.

What happened in court?

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Atishi and Kejriwal, submitted that the defamation case has been filed by Babbar, as the authorised representative of BJP Delhi.

"BJP, neither central nor Delhi, has not filed any complaint. Babbar is not the person I have allegedly defamed," he submitted. Senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for Babbar, stated that the BJP leader has filed the case on behalf of the party.

What is the case?

 

(With PTI inputs)

The story is being updated.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement