Supreme Court orders release of stray dogs after vaccination, bans feeding in public places The Supreme Court said it has heard the matter and is extending it to cover the entire country. It will issue notices to all state governments and transfer all pending cases in High Courts to itself.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has revised its earlier directive on stray dogs, allowing them to be released from shelters after vaccination and returned to their original locations. Dogs exhibiting aggressive behaviour or infected with rabies must first be immunised, a three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria stated.

Previously, the court had ordered the removal of all stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR, aiming to make the region stray-free. However, following strong opposition from animal rights activists and celebrities, the court agreed to review the decision and reserved its order earlier this week.

On August 11, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had directed authorities to relocate all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks, citing the alarming rise in dog bite incidents, rabies cases, and related deaths. According to government data, at least 37 lakh dog bites and 54 suspected rabies deaths were recorded in 2024.