Supreme Court setback for Telangana govt over raising OBC quota in local bodies

New Delhi:

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana on Thursday suffered a setback from the Supreme Court, which dismissed its plea challenging the High Court's directive to stay its order on providing 42 per cent reservations to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in panchayats and municipalities.

The order was passed by a two-judge bench of the apex court that includes Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. In its verdict, the court said that elections to local bodies will continue without the proposed hike in the reservation system for the OBCs.

"You may continue with your elections... (State's appeal) dismissed... The order shall not affect the High Court in deciding the case on its own merits," the top court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Telangana govt's order and its arguement

Telangana government's proposed order provided 42 per cent reservation to the OBCs. In total, it would have taken the total reservation to OBCs, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and other castes to 67 per cent, surpassing the 50 per cent cap. The matter was raised in the Telangana High Court, which had issued an interim stay against the government order.

However, the state government moved to the Supreme Court and argued that increasing reservations in local bodies is a 'policy decision'. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was representing the Telangana government, said all parties have also passed an unanimous resolution supporting the proposed reservation.

Singhvi even wondered what would be done in a state where the OBC population is more than 70 per cent. "There is no challenge to legislation. Challenge is to the action. Is there an absolute limit of 50 per cent? ... If you hold that there is an absolute 50 per cent cap on reservation," he argued, as reported by Bar and Bench.

