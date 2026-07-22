Supreme Court seeks MP govt's response on alternate namaz site near Bhojshala, hearing on July 24

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the Muslim side's plea regarding the location of an alternate site earmarked for offering Friday namaz near the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The petitioners argued that the land identified by the state government is much farther than what the apex court had earlier directed.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to obtain instructions from the Madhya Pradesh government on whether a prayer site adjacent to the disputed complex could be provided. The matter has now been listed for hearing on Friday.

Muslim side says alternate site is too far away

Appearing for the Muslim side, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi told the court that its earlier order had specifically directed the state to identify an open space near the Bhojshala complex for Friday prayers. However, he submitted that the land allotted by the authorities is located around two kilometres away, making it difficult for worshippers to comply with the arrangement. "The order was that land should be near the Bhojshala site. The land given for Friday prayer is 2 km away. We have already missed Friday prayers," Ahmadi said.

MP government disputes distance claim

Responding to the submissions, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Madhya Pradesh government, told the Bench that the alternate prayer site is approximately 900 metres from the disputed Bhojshala complex, not two kilometres as claimed by the petitioners. Mehta assured the court that he would personally verify the matter and take corrective steps if necessary. "I will personally look into this and rectify it," Mehta said.

Supreme Court stresses compliance with earlier order

During the hearing, Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that the Supreme Court's previous directions must be implemented in both "letter and spirit." The Bench then directed the Solicitor General to seek instructions from the Madhya Pradesh government on the possibility of providing an "adjacent site" for offering namaz and fixed the matter for further hearing on Friday.

What did the Supreme Court order earlier?

The latest hearing stems from the Supreme Court's interim order passed on July 14, when it took up appeals filed by the Muslim side challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's judgment declaring the disputed Bhojshala complex to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

At that time, the apex court had directed the state government to arrange a separate open space adjacent to the disputed site so that members of the Muslim community could offer Friday namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm until the dispute is finally adjudicated.

About the Bhojshala dispute

The Bhojshala complex in Dhar has long remained the subject of competing claims by Hindu and Muslim communities. Hindus regard the site as an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, while Muslims identify it as the Kamal Maula Mosque. The dispute has led to prolonged legal proceedings over worship rights and the historical status of the monument. The Supreme Court is currently hearing appeals against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's ruling, while interim arrangements for religious practices remain in force until a final verdict is delivered.

(With inputs from PTI)

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