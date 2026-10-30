Supreme Court says consensual sex cannot become rape simply because relationship ends

The Supreme Court has observed that consensual physical relations between two adults cannot automatically be treated as rape simply because their relationship ends. The court said that the breakdown of a relationship, by itself, does not turn previously consensual sexual relations into a criminal offence.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan made the observations while hearing a case involving allegations of rape on the false promise of marriage. The court discharged the accused, while underlining the need to distinguish between relationships that end and cases in which consent was obtained through deception from the very beginning.

Break-up does not automatically amount to rape

The Supreme Court said it had noticed a concerning trend in recent years in which criminal law was being invoked after consensual relationships came to an end. It clarified that a case could be different if a person had obtained consent through a false promise of marriage from the outset.

However, if a relationship subsequently deteriorates or breaks down, that alone cannot make the physical relations that took place with mutual consent amount to rape.

The bench also emphasised that individuals have the right to end a relationship. It questioned whether a person should be forced to continue a relationship out of fear that leaving it could lead to a rape allegation. Such a situation, it said, would undermine an individual's freedom to make personal choices.

The court also made clear that the decision to end a relationship cannot, by itself, be described as cheating or fraud.

Rape cases must be treated seriously

The Supreme Court stressed that rape is a serious offence and that the law must be applied in cases where there are clear indications of sexual violence, coercion or consent obtained through deception.

The bench acknowledged that many incidents of rape go unreported, with women often remaining silent because of the fear of social stigma. It said cases involving clear evidence of sexual violence must be investigated and acted upon seriously.

At the same time, the court cautioned against using criminal law to harass someone merely because they chose to end a consensual relationship.