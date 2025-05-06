Supreme Court reveals judges' asset details: Justice KV Vishwanathan tops list with assets of Rs120 crore The Supreme Court has also published the full procedure for appointments to both the high courts and the Supreme Court. This includes the role of the High Court Collegium, inputs from state governments and the Union government, and the decision-making process of the Supreme Court Collegium.

New Delhi:

To promote transparency, the Supreme Court announced has begun uploading the asset declarations of its judges on its official website. This step follows a decision made by the full court on April 1, 2025, to make such information publicly accessible.

According to a statement from the top court on Monday, "The full court of the Supreme Court of India has, on April 1, 2025, decided that the statements of assets of the judges of this court shall be placed in the public domain by uploading the same on the website of this court. Statements of assets of judges already received are being uploaded. Statements of assets of other judges will be uploaded as and when the current statement of assets is received."

The Supreme Court has also published the full procedure for appointments to both the high courts and the Supreme Court. This includes the role of the High Court Collegium, inputs from state governments and the Union government, and the decision-making process of the Supreme Court Collegium. The aim is to keep the public informed about the selection process.

In addition, details of all appointments to high courts from November 9, 2022, to May 5, 2025, have been made available.

These include the names of the appointees, the high courts they were appointed to, whether they were chosen from the judicial service or the Bar, dates of recommendation and notification, date of appointment, their category (such as SC, ST, OBC, Minority, or Woman), and whether they have any familial ties to sitting or retired judges. All this information is now accessible on the Supreme Court’s official website.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna's assets

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has disclosed a wide range of investments and movable assets. His financial portfolio includes fixed deposits, bank accounts, government and insurance schemes, as well as shares and mutual funds. Notably, he holds approximately Rs 55.75 lakh in fixed deposits and bank balances, along with over Rs 1.77 crore in his General Provident Fund (GPF). He also has an LIC policy with an annual premium under Rs 29,625 and shares valued at about Rs 14,000.

Further, in a separate declaration, he reported additional bank and fixed deposit holdings amounting to roughly Rs 23.87 lakh. A Public Provident Fund (PPF) valued at Rs 64.51 lakh, and investments in shares and mutual funds totalling Rs 1.39 crore with his spouse/ jointly with family

In terms of movable assets, CJI Khanna owns 250 grams of gold and 2 kilograms of silver, primarily acquired as gifts or through inheritance. He also owns a Maruti Swift car purchased in 2015. Additionally, he possesses 700 grams of gold, 5 kilograms of silver, and some diamond, pearl, and ruby jewellery pieces, largely received as family heirlooms or on special occasions.

Justice KV Vishwanathan: Richest SC judge

Justice K V Vishwanathan has declared investments across shares, mutual funds, fixed deposits, and related instruments totalling over Rs 120.96 crore, with an additional Rs 6.43 crore (including inherited shares) and Rs 1.31 crore in other declarations. He also holds USD 500,000 twice under the RBI's Liberalised Remittance Scheme. His movable assets include multiple jewellery holdings totalling approximately 1,450 grams (gifts and inheritance) and two Toyota cars - a Hybrid Camry and an Altis—purchased in 2017.