Monday, July 29, 2024
     
  4. BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects ED's plea challenging bail to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: July 29, 2024 12:58 IST
Supreme Court rejects ED's plea challenging bail to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Image Source : PTI Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) appeal challenging the bail granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged land scam case. 

More details to be added

