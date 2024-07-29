BREAKING: Supreme Court rejects ED's plea challenging bail to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED's) appeal challenging the bail granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged land scam case.
More details to be added
