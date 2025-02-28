Supreme Court reinstates two women judges in MP, calls termination 'illegal and arbitrary' The Supreme Court has reinstated two women judges dismissed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, declaring their termination "illegal and arbitrary." The ruling emphasised judicial fairness and due process, ensuring protection against wrongful dismissals.

The Supreme Court has overturned the termination of two women judges dismissed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the State Government, ruling that their removal was illegal and arbitrary.

Judicial bench finds no justification for termination

A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh observed that the judges’ performances, as per the High Court’s own report, were satisfactory, making their termination unwarranted.

"Their removal does not align with the assessment of their judicial work," the bench stated, emphasising the need for fairness and due process in handling such matters.

Supreme Court orders reinstatement

In its ruling, the apex court directed the reinstatement of the terminated judges and highlighted the importance of sensitivity towards women judicial officers.

This decision reinforces the court’s stance on ensuring fairness and protection against arbitrary actions in the judicial system, particularly concerning women in the judiciary.