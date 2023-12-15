Krishna Janmabhoomi case: SC refuses to stay Allahabad HC's order allowing survey of Shahi Idgah in Mathura

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard near the Krishna Janambhoomi temple and Shahi Mosque Eidgah in Mathura.

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: The Supreme Court has refused to stay Allahabad High Court’s December 14 order which allowed the primary survey of the Shahi Idgah complex adjacent to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura by a court-monitored three-member team of advocate commissioners.

The apex court refused to stay the order of appointment of commission for the survey of Shahi Idgah saying it will not stay anything.

It said that the let the Allahabad High Court hear the matter on December 18 on the modalities of the survey. If any adverse order comes then they can approach it.

Speaking on the matter, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side said, "Supreme Court has refused to stay the proceedings and fixed the matter so far as challenge to the transfer order is concerned on January 9... The High Court order will continue and proceed with the matter and there is no stay by the Supreme Court."

