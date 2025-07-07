SC refuses to grant interim stay on Election Commission Bihar roll revision, next hearing on July 10 Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, made an urgent mention before the bench seeking an early listing of the matter.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant an interim stay on the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The top court, however, agreed to examine the matter further and scheduled the next hearing for July 10.

Kapil Sibal urges court for early hearing

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal made a mention seeking early hearing on various petitions filed against the Election Commission’s decision to conduct a special intensive revision of the voter list just before the Bihar Assembly elections.

Sibal urged that the matter be listed for an early hearing so that arguments can be made regarding a possible stay.

Former MLA challenges timing of voter list revision

Former Bihar MLA Mujahid Alam has also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Election Commission’s decision on the Special Intensive Revision of the voter list. The Election Commission has ordered a special revision across the country, with immediate implementation in Bihar.

Mujahid Alam filed the petition questioning the timing of this process just before the 18th Bihar Assembly elections. The plea argues that such a sudden and extensive revision could impact the fairness of the electoral process in Bihar.

Alam contends that this move could lead to unnecessary manipulation of the voter list and violate the rights of voters. The Supreme Court will now examine the validity of the Election Commission’s decision in this matter.