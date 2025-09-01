Supreme Court refuses to extend deadline for filing claims and objections in Bihar SIR voter list revision The Supreme Court upheld the ECI’s September 1 deadline for Bihar's SIR voter list revision, noting most voters are verified and extensions would disrupt the schedule.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to extend the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) September 1 deadline for filing claims and objections under the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar. The Court directed political parties to actively cooperate with the process through their representatives.

ECI clarifies process beyond September 1

During the hearing, the ECI informed the Court that claims and objections could still be submitted beyond September 1, and any valid applications would be considered until the finalisation of the electoral rolls. The Commission clarified that the scrutiny of such claims would continue up to the last date for filing nominations, ensuring that eligible names are added to the list.

Court notes risks of extending deadline

Recording the Commission’s submission, the Supreme Court noted that extending the deadline would create an “endless process” and risk derailing the entire schedule fixed under the rules. Political parties were also allowed to present their responses to the note already issued by the ECI.

ECI updates on Bihar draft rolls

The ECI further told the Court that in Bihar, out of 2.74 crore voters included in the draft electoral rolls, 99.5 per cent had already submitted their eligibility documents. For the remaining voters with incomplete documentation, notices are being issued within seven days.

ECI opposes extension

The Commission argued that any extension of the September 1 timeline would disrupt the smooth conduct of the SIR process and delay the finalization of electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections.

Aadhaar as proof of identity

Justice Surya Kant clarified the Court’s position on Aadhaar, ruling that it can be accepted as one of the listed documents for verification, but strictly as proof of identity. He stressed that the Court cannot go beyond the larger bench’s ruling and Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, which does not permit Aadhaar to be used as proof of citizenship.

Concerns over Aadhaar rejections

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, argued that election officers were rejecting claims supported by Aadhaar. The Court, however, reiterated that Aadhaar must be accepted among the 11 recognised documents.

Opposition raises concerns

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other petitioners urged the Court to extend the September 1 deadline, citing large-scale exclusions. They pointed out that between August 22 and 27, the number of claims nearly doubled from 84,305 to 1,78,948. Petitioners also accused the ECI of failing to maintain transparency, alleging that claim forms were not being uploaded and that deletions were being prioritised over additions.

Court upholds ECI's institutional commitment

The Supreme Court recorded the ECI’s assurances and underlined that the manual procedure prescribed for claims and objections is an institutional commitment that must be followed. It also ordered the deployment of para-legal volunteers to assist political parties and voters in filing claims and objections, aiming to safeguard inclusivity in the Bihar electoral revision process.