New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (November 25) refused, as of now, interim bail to Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case related to the alleged "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The duo has challenged a Delhi High Court order denying them bail.

SC issues notice to Delhi Police

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Delhi Police on the interim bail pleas of both accused and sought its response.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, sought interim bail for him in the meantime. Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Imam, also sought similar relief, citing his prolonged incarceration.

However, when the lawyers pressed for interim bail, the bench said, "Not today".

The court said it would hear the Delhi Police's response before considering the requests for interim bail.

The top court also directed that the matter be placed before the CJI on the administrative side for the constitution of a three-judge bench for consideration.

Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam seek bail on which ground?

In their pleas before the top court, the activists have sought bail, contending that the prosecution has failed to examine protected witnesses and the one-year embargo imposed by the Supreme Court is nearing its expiry.

The petition by Imam contended that the chargesheet was filed on September 25, 2020, in which 18 accused face trial and the prosecution has cited more than 900 witnesses, including 47 protected witnesses.

Khalid, in his plea, also cited the failure to examine protected witnesses and said the expiry of the one-year embargo would mean that his continued incarceration would violate Article 21 of the Constitution.

Imam submitted that despite spending six years and nine months as undertrial, the prosecution has failed to examine even a single witness.

The Delhi High Court on September 30 refused to grant bail to Khalid and Imam in a case under UAPA on the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Violence erupted in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020, while Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020.

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