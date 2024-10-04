Criminal cases should not be slapped against journalists for criticising govts: Supreme Court

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court, in a strong observation on Friday (October 4), said that journalists should not be slapped with criminal cases for their critical writing of the government. "Criminal cases should not be slapped against journalists merely because their writings are perceived as government's criticism," the top court said.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti said in democratic nations, the freedom to express one’s views is respected and the rights of journalists are protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who has sought quashing of an FIR lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly publishing a news report on the “caste dynamics of the general administration” in the state.

“Merely because writings of a journalist are perceived as criticism of the government, criminal cases should not be slapped against the writer,” the bench said.

While issuing a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response to the plea, it said, “In the meantime, coercive steps should not be taken against the petitioner in connection with the subject article.” The court posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

(With PTI inputs)