Supreme Court raps authorities for 'bulldozer justice': 'Like bulldozing laws of country'

The Supreme Court on Thursday made a strong observation on 'bulldozer justice' while hearing a petition of a person from Gujarat. The Supreme Court said a bulldozer cannot be run on a person's house just because he is an accused in a case.

"It is the court's job to decide whether the accused is guilty or not. This country is ruled by law, a person's mistake cannot be punished by taking action against his family or demolishing his house," the apex court asserted.

The top court said that the court cannot ignore such bulldozer action. Allowing such action to happen would be like running a bulldozer on the rule of law, it added.

The court of Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice Sudhashu Dhulia and Justice SVN Bhatti made these comments during the hearing the petition.

What was the matter?

A person named Javed Ali from Gujarat filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying that due to an FIR against a member of his family, he has been given a notice by the Municipal Corporation to demolish his house.

The Supreme Court put a stay on the demolition of the house. The court has issued a notice to the state government and the Municipal Corporation, ordering to maintain the status quo for the time being.

Supreme Court has made such comments earlier also

Recently, the Supreme Court had termed the demolition of houses with bulldozers as wrong. A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Vishwanathan had said that how can someone's house be demolished just because he is an accused? Even if he is guilty, this cannot be done without following the procedure prescribed by law. This comment of the court was welcomed by the opposition parties.