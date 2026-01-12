Supreme Court questions lifetime immunity for CEC, ECs; seeks Centre and Election Commission reply The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL challenging the lifetime immunity granted to the CEC and ECs under the 2023 Bill. The petitioner argues that such protection goes beyond what even constitutional framers envisioned.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday signalled serious constitutional concern as it issued notice to the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL challenging a key provision in the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Other Election Commissioners Bill, 2023. The petition contends that the new law grants unprecedented, life-long immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) from any civil or criminal proceedings for actions performed in the course of their official duties.

PIL flags 'unprecedented protection'

According to the petitioner, the immunity clause in the Bill exceeds constitutional limits and undermines the principle of accountability. The counsel appearing for the petitioner argued, "The Bill cannot give life-long unprecedented to CEC and EC which makers of Constitution didn’t even grant to the judges. Parliament cannot grant such an immunity high Constitutional framers did not grant to other dignitaries."

Supreme Court steps in

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant took note of the concerns raised and indicated that the issue warranted deeper judicial scrutiny. "We would like to examine it. We are issuing notice," the CJI remarked. The bench has sought responses from both the Centre and the Election Commission.