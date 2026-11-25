New Delhi:

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has got major relief from the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case. The top court has set aside an Allahabad High Court order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to examine allegations against him. The Supreme Court has remanded the matter to the Allahabad High Court for fresh consideration, directing it to examine all aspects of the case, including whether the complaint filed by the petitioner is legally maintainable.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Karnataka BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Acting on the complaint, the Allahabad High Court had directed the CBI and ED to examine the allegations and inform the court about the steps taken. However, Rahul Gandhi had challenged the High Court's directions before the Supreme Court.

What happened in the Supreme Court?

The matter came up for hearing before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, with complainant Vignesh Shishir also appearing in person. In view of his personal appearance, the court proceedings were muted and the audio-video transmission was switched off. The Supreme Court has now set aside the Allahabad High Court's earlier orders and sent the matter back for fresh consideration. The High Court will have to examine whether the petition filed by the complainant is legally maintainable, apart from reconsidering the other aspects of the case.

What had the Allahabad High Court directed the CBI and ED?

Karnataka BJP worker Vignesh Shishir had approached the Allahabad High Court alleging that Rahul Gandhi possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. On May 12, 2026, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had asked the CBI and ED to verify the allegations made in the complaint in accordance with law. The court had said that if the complaint had been received by the investigating agencies, they should examine the allegations as per the applicable legal provisions.

The high court had also observed that the CBI or ED could take appropriate steps in accordance with the law. Subsequently, the High Court sought details from the investigating agencies regarding the action taken and the progress of the inquiry. During the hearing on July 20, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI's response and sought a clearer account of the investigation's status.

Rahul Gandhi had challenged the High Court's orders

Later, Rahul Gandhi had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court's directions to the investigating agencies and the subsequent proceedings in the complaint. His petition raised questions over the orders passed by the High Court and the manner in which the complaint was being pursued.

The plea also questioned whether the complainant had the legal standing to approach the court and whether his petition was maintainable. Earlier, on August 17, the Supreme Court had passed an interim order staying proceedings before the Allahabad High Court. It had also restrained the CBI, ED or any other agency from filing investigation-related reports before the high court in the matter.

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