SC turns down petition for release of prisoners above 50: 'No blanket order, will hear case by case'

Supreme Court today turned down the please seeking directions for the release of prisoners from jail who are above the age of 50 years as well as those who are suffering from ailments and pre-existing medical conditions. This plea was made keeping in mind the desperate situation faced by the world keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak.

In his order, CJI SA Bobde said, "We don't know what the government thinks about this but we think it should be case by case. We will not pass a blanket order. You make an individual Representation before the government about your case."

"We see no justification in passing a general order," he further added.

Earlier, petitioner-in-person Amit Sahni, in his argument, had said "WHO has suggested that Prisoners who are older or suffering from lung disease/heart diseases etc should be released from prison."

The petition was later withdrawn with liberty to advise individual prisoners who are suffering from a disease to make a representation to the authorities for their release.

