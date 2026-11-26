The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to strengthen warning labels on packaged food products containing excessive amounts of fat, sugar or salt. The court has said that such products must carry separate, clearly visible warning symbols on the front of their packaging so that consumers can identify potentially unhealthy ingredients before making a purchase.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan said the warnings should appear as red hexagonal symbols, with separate labels for high fat, high sugar and high salt. The directions are aimed at making nutritional information easier for consumers to understand and helping them make informed food choices.

Three separate warning symbols for high fat, sugar and salt

The Supreme Court has said that packaged food products exceeding the prescribed limits for fat, sugar or salt must carry individual warning symbols for each ingredient.

Each warning should be displayed inside a red hexagon, accompanied by the relevant information and illustration. The labels should clearly indicate whether a product is high in fat, high in sugar or high in salt.

For example, if a packaged food item contains excessive amounts of all three ingredients, it will have to carry three separate warning symbols. A single symbol combining information about fat, sugar and salt will not be sufficient.

The objective is to ensure that consumers can quickly identify products with high levels of these ingredients while shopping.

FSSAI asked to consider total sugar and saturated fat

The court has directed FSSAI to determine the warning thresholds by taking into account the total sugar and saturated fat content of food products.

This means the assessment should not be limited to added sugar or added fat alone. The regulator has been asked to consider scientific evidence and research while deciding the limits for these warnings.

The Bench also cautioned against setting thresholds too low or too high. If the limits are too low, almost every packaged food product could end up carrying a warning, potentially reducing the impact of the labels. On the other hand, excessively high limits could allow products containing potentially harmful levels of these ingredients to escape warnings.

The court stressed the need for a balanced, science-based approach while framing the standards.

What should be the size of warning labels?

The Supreme Court has also specified that the warning symbols should be prominent enough to catch consumers' attention.

According to the directions, each red hexagonal symbol should occupy around 4 to 5 per cent of the principal display area of the food packet. The text inside the symbols should also be large enough to remain clearly readable under normal lighting conditions.

The Centre has been directed to ensure proper implementation of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, along with the directions issued by the court.

Supreme Court stresses healthy eating awareness among children

Apart from front-of-pack warning labels, the Supreme Court has highlighted the need to improve awareness about healthy eating habits among children. The Bench said necessary changes should be considered in school curricula so that children learn about nutritious food through practical activities and not just textbooks. Schools could organise workshops, interactive sessions and awareness programmes to help students understand which foods support good health and which should be consumed cautiously. The court has also asked FSSAI to provide an update on the progress made towards preparing the draft of the revised rules. The matter has been listed for further hearing after 10 weeks.

FSSAI will have to submit its report and an affidavit before the next hearing, outlining the progress made on the proposed changes.

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