Supreme Court orders Centre to bring deported Bangladeshi woman back to India on 'humanitarian grounds'

The Supreme Court has ordered the Central government to bring Sonali Khatoon, the pregnant woman, who was deported to Bangladesh back to India along with her child on 'humanitarian grounds'.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court that it will bring back Sonali Khatoon along with her eight-year-old son and said that they will be kept under surveillance and provided medical assistance.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that this was being done purely on 'humanitarian grounds'. He stated that although the woman is Bangladeshi, she had been living in Birbhum, India.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted in its order the Centre’s assurance that the woman, Sonali Khatoon, would receive free medical care and all necessary facilities in view of her condition. The apex court also directed the authorities to ensure daily care for her child.

The order was issued in response to a special leave petition filed by the Union Government challenging a Calcutta High Court ruling from September that had directed the return of the deported family. The High Court’s decision stemmed from a petition filed by the woman’s father, Bhodu Sekh. During an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had urged the Centre to bring back the pregnant woman and her eight-year-old son on humanitarian grounds, stressing that mother and child should not be separated.

Mr Sekh alleged that following an identity verification drive triggered by a Home Ministry notification on May 2, his daughter, grandson, and son-in-law were unlawfully detained and deported to Bangladesh on June 26. He argued that he was a permanent resident of West Bengal and that both his daughter and son-in-law are Indian citizens by birth. The Centre, however, maintained that the deported individuals failed to provide any documentary proof of Indian citizenship.