All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, rules Supreme Court

Supreme Court on abortion: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that 'all women entitled to safe, legal abortion and that distinction between married, unmarried women unconstitutional.'

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea where it would interpret the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and the rules to eliminate discrimination between married & unmarried women for allowing abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy.

While reading out the judgement, Justice DY Chandrachud said, "If Rule 3bc was to be interpreted that it applies to married woman it would mean that unmarried does not involve in sex. thus the artificial distinction between married and unmarried woman cannot be sustained."

