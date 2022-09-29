Thursday, September 29, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, rules Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, rules Supreme Court

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published on: September 29, 2022 11:33 IST
Supreme Court
Image Source : PTI/FILE Supreme Court

Supreme Court on abortion: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that 'all women entitled to safe, legal abortion and that distinction between married, unmarried women unconstitutional.' 

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea where it would interpret the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act and the rules to eliminate discrimination between married & unmarried women for allowing abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy.

While reading out the judgement, Justice DY Chandrachud said, "If Rule 3bc was to be interpreted that it applies to married woman it would mean that unmarried does not involve in sex. thus the artificial distinction between married and unmarried woman cannot be sustained."

Latest India News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News