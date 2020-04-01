Supreme Court judges donates Rs 50,000 each to PM CARES fund

All Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of India donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES fund to aid the nation’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. An official of the apex court told news agency PTI that all the 33 judges including the CJI have donated Rs 50,000 each to the fund. He said cheques have already been sent to the fund. Earlier, Justice N V Ramana, senior-most judge after CJI S A Bobde, had donated Rs 1 lakh each to PM’s fund and funds of chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh And Telangana.

On Tuesday, Delhi High Court judges have contributed Rs 10 lakh to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The information was provided by the high court''s registry on Tuesday.

The high court Registrar General's office had on Sunday said that the judges had decided to donate minimum Rs 10,000 each to the fund.

India over the past 24 hours recorded 386 new cases of coronavirus, with the total now standing at 1,637. Delhi on Wednesday, reported 32 new coronavirus cases, with its total rising to 152. Of these, 29 are linked to the Nizamuddin congregation that was attended by thousands of people. In its biggest spike till date.

(With PTI inputs)