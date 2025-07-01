Supreme Court implements historic SC-ST reservation policy for staff recruitment and promotions The Supreme Court has implemented SC-ST reservations for non-judicial staff recruitment and promotions for the first time, marking a historic move toward institutional inclusivity and social justice.

New Delhi:

In a landmark decision aimed at promoting social justice and inclusivity, the Supreme Court of India has officially implemented a reservation policy for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in direct recruitment and promotions for non-judicial staff positions. The move marks the first time the apex court has adopted such a policy, aligning itself with other public institutions and several High Courts.

SC-ST reservation now effective in SC staff appointments

A circular issued to all Supreme Court staff on June 24, 2025, detailed the implementation of the new reservation policy, which came into effect from June 23, 2025. According to the policy:

15% of posts will be reserved for SC candidates

7.5% of posts will be reserved for ST candidates

The reservation applies strictly to administrative and support staff positions, and not to judges. Posts affected by this policy include Registrar, Senior Personal Assistant, Assistant Librarian, Junior Court Assistant, Junior Court Attendant, Chamber Attendant, and other similar roles.

CJI Gavai leads historic reform

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's successor, CJI Justice Gavai, who is known for his commitment to inclusivity, played a key role in finalising and approving this historic measure.

CJI Gavai was quoted as saying, "If SC-ST reservations are already in place in other government institutions and many High Courts, why should the Supreme Court be an exception? Our judgments have long supported affirmative action; it's time we reflect that principle in our administration."

Reservation policy uploaded on Supnet Internal portal

As per the circular issued, the model reservation roster and register have been uploaded to the court’s internal digital portal, Supnet, ensuring transparency and accessibility for all court staff.

Employees have also been encouraged to review the roster and report any discrepancies to the Registrar for immediate correction.

Positions covered under the new policy

The reservation policy applies to a wide range of administrative and technical roles, including:

Senior Personal Assistant

Assistant Librarian

Junior Court Assistant

Junior Court Assistant cum Junior Programmer

Junior Court Attendant

Chamber Attendant

The model roster provides clear guidelines for implementing the reservation quota in direct recruitment processes for these positions.

A step toward institutional equity

This move by the Supreme Court is being hailed as a major step toward institutional equity, setting an example for transparency and inclusivity at the highest levels of India’s judicial system. By aligning its employment practices with the constitutional mandate of affirmative action, the apex court has sent a strong message in support of equal opportunity for historically marginalised communities.