'Have read statement made by Prime Minister': Supreme Court refuses to hear pleas on R-Day violence

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain pleas seeking setting up a panel headed by a former to court judge to conduct a time-bound probe into the violence during tractor rally in Delhi on the Republic Day. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the petitioner to give a representation to the government for taking necessary action in the matter.

"We are sure that the government is inquiring into it (violence) and they are doing it. We have read statement made by the Prime Minister in the press that the law will take its own course. That means they are inquiring into it. We do not want to interfere in it at this stage," the bench said.

The bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, refused to entertain two similar pleas related to the tractor rally violence and asked the petitioners to file representation with the government.

Lawyer Vishal Tiwari had filed a petition in the top court wherein he urged to set up a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incident.

Meanwhile, searches are underway in Delhi and Punjab to look for the accused who participated in the violent clashes between police and farmers during the Republic Day tractor march. According to Delhi Police, 44 FIRs have been registered till date in connection with the violence during tractor march. A total of 122 persons are in the custody.

Unprecedented chaos was unleashed upon Delhi on the Republic Day as the tractor rally by the protesting farmers went off the designated course and rolled into the iconic Red Fort. A protester died and over 400 security forces were injured in the incident as thousands broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted religious flags at Red Fort where the Prime Minister unfurls the Tricolour every year on Independence Day.

