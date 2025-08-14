'Can't ignore what happened in Pahalgam': Supreme Court on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir In its December 2023 verdict, the apex court held that Article 370, which was incorporated in the Indian Constitution in 1949 to grant special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was a temporary provision.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday, while hearing a plea seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, said that the ground reality in the union territory needs to be taken into account, and incidents like the Pahalgam attack cannot be ignored.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said, "You also have to take into consideration the ground realities; you cannot ignore what has happened in Pahalgam."

The bench also took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that there were "several considerations which go into the decision-making process".

SC seeks Centre's response

The apex court sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. It listed the plea, filed by academician Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and socio-political activist Ahmad Malik, for hearing after eight weeks.

"It is for Parliament and the Executive to take a decision," the CJI said when senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Bhat, sought an early hearing.

On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, even as it ordered that assembly elections be held in the union territory by September 2024 and its statehood be restored "at the earliest".

Last year, a plea was filed in the top court seeking directions to the Centre for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir within two months.

Also Read: Pahalgam attack: NIA says initial sketches of terrorists misidentified, linked to past shootout

Also Read: Three Pahalgam attack terrorists eliminated during Operation Mahadev: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha