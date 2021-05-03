Don't want to demoralise High Courts, they are vital pillars of democracy: SC raps Election Commission

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Election Commission of India over its plea against Madras High Court's observations over the conduct of Assembly elections. The top court said that High Courts are vital pillars of democracy and that it will not demoralise the courts.

"We are looking at this from a long term and impact on functioning of high courts. we don't want to demoralise our high courts. they are vital pillars of our democracy. Things are often said in an open dialogue between bar and bench," Justice Chandrachud said.

The Election Commission had moved the Supreme Court on Saturday, challenging the critical observations made by the Madras High Court holding it responsible for a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, saying the remarks were "uncalled for, blatant and disparaging".

The Madras HC had, on April 26, castigated the EC for the surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave of the pandemic, holding it "singularly" responsible for the spread of the viral disease. It even called the commission the "the most irresponsible institution" and said its officials may be booked under murder charges.

