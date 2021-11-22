TMC moves SC, leaders protest outside Home Ministry against arrest of party's woman leader in Agartala

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @SAYANI06 TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh

Highlights Supreme Court to hear contempt plea of TMC over 'worsening' law, order situation in Tripura

Neither BJP nor TMC permitted to hold rallies today in Agartala: Tripura Police

A delegation of TMC MPs protest outside MHA, seek appointment from Amit Shah

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a contempt plea of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day, ahead of civic body elections in the state. The apex court will take up the hearing on the plea on Tuesday.

The Court had earlier asked Tripura Police authorities to ensure that no political party is prevented from exercising their rights in accordance with law for political campaigning in a peaceful manner.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25. TMC earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress has arrived in New Delhi to seek an appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah today over the alleged police brutality in Tripura. The leaders are protesting outside the Ministry of Home Affairs against the arrest of the party's youth-wing president Saayoni Ghosh in Agartala on Sunday. She had allegedly tried to mow down BJP workers at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present.

Sushmita Dev, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP, said that the BJP workers vandalized the police station and attacked TMC workers. She alleged that the state's DGP and IGP are not available on phone. "Apparently, the DGP is in some conference with the Prime Minister, whereas his state is in chaos. Clearly, the law and order situation is not a priority for the government," she said.

ALSO READ: Neither BJP nor TMC permitted to hold rallies today in Agartala: Tripura Police

Latest India News