Can sail with same efficiency as male officers: SC grants permanent commission for women in Navy

SC has granted permanent commission for women officer in Navy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a permanent commission to women officers in Navy as it passed its judgement on Tuesday saying women can sail with the same efficiency as male officers and there should be no discrimination. The women officers had contended in the apex court that the gender-based classification was always justified by governments across the world with inane explanations, and they would do anything to justify their discriminatory behaviour.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said denying permanent commission to women officers who have served the nation would result in serious miscarriage of justice.

It said there cannot be gender discrimination in granting permanent commission to women officers in the Navy after the statutory bar was lifted by the Centre to allow entry of women.

"Once statutory bar was lifted to allow entry of women officers then male and female officers are to be treated equally in granting permanent commission," the court said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Supreme Court grants Permanent Commission for Women Officers in Indian Army