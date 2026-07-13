'Process should be fair and lawful': Supreme Court grants fresh hearing to 27 declared foreigners in Assam

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday emphasised that the process of determining citizenship and foreigner status must be conducted in a "fair, lawful and reasonable" manner, whilst overturning the Gauhati High Court's decisions that had classified 27 appellants as foreigners. According to a report by LiveLaw, the case was heard by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, and they remanded the case for fresh adjudication, citing the constitutional and legal significance of citizenship.

Meanwhile, the Court acknowledged the State’s interests in stopping unlawful claims to Indian citizenship. However, it also stressed that this goal must not sacrifice procedural fairness. "At the same time, the determination of such status must be made through a process which is fair, lawful and reasonable. The statutory burden under Section 9 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, remains fully applicable," the Court observed, the LiveLaw reported.

The Bench clarified it had not examined the merits of the appellants' claims to Indian citizenship, and set aside both the Gauhati High Court judgment and the Tribunals' earlier opinions, granting the 27 a fresh opportunity to establish their status. Notably, the Court specified that this remand does not confer any equitable relief, which means that the appellants who cannot substantiate their claims still face the consequence of being declared foreigners under the law.

"The concerned Tribunals shall decide the cases afresh and uninfluenced by any of the observations made by the High Court or by the Tribunals in the earlier opinions,” the Court directed.

What exactly is the case?

In the initial case, the Gauhati High Court had dismissed the petitions of 27 appellants, who challenged the judgment of the Foreigners Tribunal that labelled them as foreigners. Noted by the High Court, the appellants had not appeared before the Tribunal, despite due notice and the opinion was contested only after almost 23 years.

According to Section 9 of the Foreigners Act, the burden of proof of one's citizenship lies solely on the individual since the relevant facts are especially within his or her knowledge. Thus, in the absence of any written statement, documents or evidence from the appellants, the Tribunal had declared them as foreigners based on the reference made against them and the lack of evidence from the accused.

(Written by Vipashana Thakur. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital)

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