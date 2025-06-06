Supreme Court grants extension to NBE to conduct NEET PG exam on August 3 The National Board of Examination (NBE) had approached the Supreme Court and sought an extension of time to reschedule the examination on a later date to get time to make fresh arrangements for a single-shift exam.

New Delhi:

In a major development, the Supreme Court has granted an extension to the National Board of Examination (NBE) for holding the NEET PG (postgraduate) examination on August 3, 2025. The NEET PG was originally scheduled to take place on June 15.

Notably, the SC bench, consisting of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Augustine George Masih, said the reasons for holding the NEET PG exam on August 3 seem bonafide. The bench had initially questioned the more than two months time sought by the NBE for holding the examination.

Supreme Court had ordered a single-shift exam to NBE

The bench also clarified that no further extension will be granted to the Board. Earlier, on May 30, the Supreme Court had ordered the NBE to hold the NEET PG examination only in a single shift. Due to this, the NBE moved an application in the apex court seeking an extension of time to reschedule the examination on a later date. It argued that fresh arrangements would have to be made to comply with the single-shift order as around 1,000 examination centres were needed.

In its plea, the NBE had said that it would hold the examination, which was scheduled to take place on between 9 am and 12.30 pm on June 15, on August 3. It said that this was the earliest possible date given by their technology partner Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS).

NBE sought August 3 as the earliest possible date for exam

Among other things, the NBE has sought the top court's "permission to schedule the NEET PG 2025 on August 3, which is the earliest possible available date given by its technology partner TCS in accordance with the directions passed by this vide order dated May 30, 2025".

On May 30, the Apex Court rebuked the NBE for holding the exam in two shifts. The SC bench had ordered conducting the exam scheduled on June 15 in a single shift as two shifts created "arbitrariness" in its opinion. Due to this, the SC had directed the authorities to make arrangements and hold the NEET-PG 2025 exam in one shift, ensuring transparency and identification of the secured centres.

(With PTI Inputs)