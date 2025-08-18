Supreme Court grants bail to former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in CBI’s cash-for-jobs case Supreme Court grants bail to former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in CBI’s cash-for-jobs case

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with the multi-crore School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chatterjee was arrested in July 2022 and subsequently removed from the Trinamool Congress and his ministerial position following the explosive revelations in the case.

The decision was delivered by a bench of Justices MM Sundresh and NK Singh, which also extended bail to two other accused in the case, Subiresh Bhattacharya and Shantiprasad Sinha, both of whom held senior positions in the state’s education bodies during the alleged recruitment irregularities.

CBI claimed he was the ‘mastermind’

Opposing Chatterjee’s bail plea, the CBI strongly argued that he was the "mastermind" behind the scam, accusing him of directing a systematic manipulation of recruitment processes within the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). According to the CBI, top-level appointments to crucial statutory positions such as Secretary, President, and Chairman were made selectively and required Chatterjee’s approval.

The agency also alleged that Dr. Sharmila Mitra, then Chairperson of WBSSC, was illegally removed and replaced with Prof. Saumitra Sarkar based on a handwritten bio-data. The CBI expressed concern that Chatterjee, who held the education portfolio for over a decade, still wields considerable political influence, and argued that his release could lead to tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses in the ongoing probe.