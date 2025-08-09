Supreme Court forms panel for management of Vrindavan Shri Banke Bihari temple Vrindavan Shri Banke Bihari temple news: The Supreme Court said until the Allahabad High Court passes an order on the ordinance issued by the UP government, this committee appointed by the Supreme Court will look after the day-to-day work of the temple.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Saturday formed a high-level committee for the management of Vrindavan Shri Banke Bihari temple and said the committee will be headed by retired Allahabad HC judge Justice Ashok Kumar.

New panel to look after day-to-day work of temple

The apex court said that until the High Court passes an order on the ordinance issued by the UP government, this committee appointed by the Supreme Court will look after the day-to-day work of the temple.

On Friday, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the orders passed by Allahabad High Court in a PIL over historic Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and questioned the use of “intemperate language” against the Uttar Pradesh government.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi perused the orders of July 21 and August 6 by a single-judge bench of the high court on a PIL which challenged the ordinance Uttar Pradesh Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025 and stayed the observations made in them.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government pointed out to the bench that the high court conducted "parallel proceedings" on the issue and made certain "unwarranted observations" in the order.

SC proposes formation of panel for temple management

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court proposed the constitution of an interim committee by a former High Court judge to oversee the management of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Mathura.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi questioned Uttar Pradesh over its "tearing hurry" in promulgating the Shri Bankey Bihari Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025, for taking over the management of the temple.

Dispute between temple and UP govt over temple management

In a dispute between the temple and a Uttar Pradesh government ordinance about the proposed redevelopment of a corridor using Rs 500 crore from temple funds, Justice Kant said, "Lord Krishna was the first mediator... please try to mediate the matter."

Proposing that a committee can oversee the management of the temple, the bench said that first, the constitutional validity of the UP government Ordinance has to be decided by the Allahabad High Court.

The temple rituals will continue as before, said the bench. It proposed that the Collector and other authorities will also be a part of the committee, and the ASI can also be associated with the committee for a holistic development of the region.

The bench also orally proposed to recall the directions in the May 15 judgment, which allowed the government to use the temple funds for the corridor.