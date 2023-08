Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE SC finds ex-RJD MP Prabhunath Singh guilty in 1995 double murder case

The Supreme Court on Friday held Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Prabhunath Singh in a double murder case of 1995, reversing the acquittal by the Patna High Court.

A trial court had found Singh guilty in connection to the murder of legis;ator Ashok Singh, the opponent candidate who had defeated the accused in the 1995 Bihar assembly poll. Singh is currently serving life sentence in another case.

