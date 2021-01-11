Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Will Supreme Court stay Centre's farm laws? Verdict day tomorrow

Even as the Supreme Court on Monday hinted at a possible stay on the Centre's new farm laws, a final verdict will be delivered on Tuesday. The apex court may take a call on setting up of a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the impasse.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar refrained from commenting as the matter was before the country's top court, but hoped to find a solution in the next round of talks. "The matter of farm laws is before the Supreme Court and I don't find it necessary to comment on it. The next round of talks with the farmers is scheduled for Jan 15, I hope we will find a solution," he said.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, indicated during the hearing on Monday that it may pass orders in parts on the issues concerning farm laws and farmers' protest. The bench was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues of citizens' right to move freely during the ongoing farmers' stir.

The top court pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest against the farm laws saying it is "extremely disappointed" with the way negotiations between them were going.

The court indicated amply that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws and refused to grand extra time to the Centre to explore the possibility of amicable solution saying it has already granted the government a "long rope".

