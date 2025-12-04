Supreme Court expresses concern over deaths of BLOs involved in SIR, issues directions to states The top court noted that if any employee has a specific reason to seek exemption from duty, the concerned authority should consider such requests on a case-to-case basis. The Supreme Court said that states can increase manpower to ease pressure on BLOs.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed deep concerns over the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in several states. The top court has issued directions to reduce their workload, which was reportedly affecting their health.

The SC said it was the responsibility of state governments to ensure the safety and workload management of BLOs, directing that more workforce be deployed to reduce their working hours.

The top court noted that if any employee has a specific reason to seek exemption from duty, the concerned authority should consider such requests on a case-to-case basis. The Supreme Court said that states can increase manpower significantly—deploying 20,000 or even 30,000 staff in places where only 10,000 are currently assigned.

The Court further stated that if any BLO is ill or unable to perform duties, state governments can deploy an alternative employee for the SIR duty.

Several BLOs working across 12 states, where the SIR exercise is being conducted under the direction of the Election Commission, have died in the past month, with their family members citing extreme work pressure from their seniors as a factor in their demise.

Opposition slams government, EC

Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, and SP, have also expressed concern over this issue and criticized the government and the Election Commission.

Citing a report in a newspaper, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi had said the SIR was an 'imposed oppression' to harass the citizens of the country.

“Sixteen BLOs have lost their lives in three weeks. Heart attacks, stress, suicide -- SIR is not a reform, it is an imposed oppression," he said in a post on X.

Several BLOs have allegedly died by suicide, while others have died of heart attacks.

SIR-related deaths have been reported in MP, UP, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.