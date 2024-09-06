SC dismisses RG Kar's ex-principal Sandip Ghosh's plea against CBI probe into 'financial irregularities'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sandip Ghosh

The Supreme Court dismissed plea by former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh against the CBI probe into financial irregularities allegations.

ED raids Ghosh's residence

As part of the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the RG Kar Hospital, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of Sandip Ghosh. After several hours of waiting, ED officials finally gained entry into Ghosh's house. The entry was made possible when Ghosh's wife unlocked the house at the request of the ED officials, who had called her to ask for access. According to the information, the ED conducted raids at 5-6 locations in Kolkata, focusing primarily on the premises of Ghosh and his associates. The raids also targeted Prasun Chatterjee, a data entry operator at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The ED's involvement follows a directive from the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to take over the investigation from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government. This move came after Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent at RG Kar Hospital, petitioned for an ED investigation into the financial irregularities.

Earlier this week, the CBI arrested former Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial irregularities at the facility, which is under intense scrutiny over alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor there last month. Officials said the three others who have been arrested are Ghosh's security guard Afsar Ali (44), and hospital vendors Biplav Singha (52) and Suman Hazara (46) who used to supply material to the hospital. Ghosh served as principal of RG Kar Medical College from February 2021 to September 2023. He was transferred from RG Kar in October that year but inexplicably returned to that position within a month. He held his position at the hospital till the day the hospital doctor was found dead.

Allegations against Ghosh

Sandip Ghosh, who served as principal from February 2021 to September 2023, faces serious accusations, including the illegal sale of unclaimed bodies, trafficking of biomedical waste, and pressuring students for bribes to pass exams. Ghosh's tenure was marred by controversy, including his removal and reinstatement following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the hospital.