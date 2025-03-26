Supreme Court dismisses plea for CBI probe into 'honey-trap' allegations in Karnataka Assembly The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea which sought independent probe into 'honey-trap' allegations, which involved a minister and other politicians in Karnataka Assembly. The plea had sought independent probe either by an SIT or CBI.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea for a CBI probe into 'honey-trap' allegations involving a minister and other politicians in Karnataka. A three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the PIL filed by social activist Binay Kumar Singh, which sought an independent probe into the alleged 'honey-trapping' in the Karnataka Assembly.

What did the plea say?

The plea, which said that the "honey trap" of judges by certain vested interests was a serious threat to the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law, sought the probe to be either monitored by the top court or by a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge.

"On March 21, 2025, various media outlets carried the reports of troubling allegations made on the floor of the Karnataka state legislature, i.e., Vidhan Soudha, that a person aspiring to be the chief minister of the state has been successful in honey trapping several persons, amongst whom are judges," the plea, filed by advocate Abhishek, said.

The plea went added, "The allegations have been made by a sitting minister who has claimed himself to be a victim, thereby lending credibility to the serious allegations."

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna on March 20 informed the assembly that there had been attempts to "honey-trap" him and that at least 48 politicians across parties fell victim to similar schemes.

Alleged 'honey-trap' creates stir in Karnataka Assembly

The issue created a stir in the assembly, prompting the home minister to announce a high-level probe whereas the opposition demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge.

Reacting to a PIL filed in Supreme Court on the issue, Rajanna said the PIL sought a CBI probe, claiming he had referred to "honey trapping" of judges, but he hadn't mentioned judges.

(With inputs from PTI)