Supreme Court dismisses Justice Yashwant Varma's plea against in-house cash row probe report Yashwant Varma cash row: The Supreme Court rejected the Allahabad High Court judge's plea, stating that it is not worth entertaining.

New Delhi:

In a big blow to Justice Yashwant Varma, the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected his plea challenging the investigation report into the cash recovery case.

Justice Varma, who served as a judge of the Delhi High Court, had moved the top court, seeking to invalidate the report of an inquiry committee that investigated the recovery of burnt cash from his residence in Delhi.

He had also challenged the recommendation sent by then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to the President and the Prime Minister, seeking his removal from office. The Supreme Court said that the petition was not worth entertaining.

"The CJI and the in-house committee scrupulously followed the process except for uploading photos and video, and we have said it was not required. But nothing turned on it because you did not challenge it then," the Supreme Court said.

"We have held that the CJI sending a letter to the Prime Minister and President was not unconstitutional. We have made certain observations where we have kept it open for you to raise proceedings if needed in the future," a bench of Justices AG Meshi and Dipankar Datta said.

Impeachment proceedings

The verdict paves the way for Parliament to move forward with impeachment proceedings against the judge, who had also contested the former Chief Justice of India's recommendation to the President for his impeachment.

Case background

A fire at Justice Varma's residence on the evening of March 14 allegedly led to the discovery of unaccounted cash by firefighters. A video that later surfaced showed bundles of currency burning in the blaze.

The incident triggered allegations of corruption against Justice Varma, which he denied, claiming it was a conspiracy to frame him. In response, the Chief Justice of India ordered an in-house inquiry and set up a three-member committee on March 22 to investigate the matter.

Following the allegations, Justice Varma was repatriated to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court, where he was recently administered the oath of office. However, on the instructions of the CJI, his judicial responsibilities were withdrawn.