SC dismisses former Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi's plea seeking removal of 26 verses from Quran

Image Source : ANI/REPRESENTATIONAL. SC dismisses former Shia Waqf Board chairman's plea.

The Supreme Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Waseem Rizvi seeking removal of the certain verses that he argued are 'preaching violence against non-believers'.

"This is an absolutely frivolous writ petition," a bench headed by Justice RF Nariman said. The top court has also imposed Rs 50,000 on the petitioner for filing the petition.

Senior Advocate RK Raizada, appearing for Rizvi, told the court that his client was confining the prayer to the regulation of Madrassa education. He also submitted that the literal interpretation of certain verses preached violence against non-believers, and therefore teaching them can lead to indoctrination of children.

Earlier in March, an FIR was registered against Waseem Rizvi for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims with his petition in the Supreme Court seeking removal of some verses of the Quran which he claimed promoted terrorism. As per police reports, the FIR was registered at the Kotwali police station following complaints by Anjuman Khuddam-e-Rasool secretary Shan Ahmed and an organisation known as Ittehad-e-Millat Council.

In his plea, Rizvi had stated that due to extreme interpretations of verses of Quran, the religion is drifting away from its basic tenets with a fast pace and nowadays is identified with militancy, fundamentalism, extremism and terrorism.

