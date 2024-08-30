SC directs Omar Abdullah, his estranged wife Payal to appear at Mediation Centre over divorce petition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 30) directed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to appear for mediation at the Supreme Court Mediation Centre. Omar had filed a divorce petition in SC saying that he and his wife have been living separately for the last 15 years.

The duo got married on September 1, 1994 and have been living separately since 2009. They also have two sons.

Omar had initially approached the Family High Court seeking a divorce on the grounds of desertion and cruelty. However, on August 30, 2016, the Court dismissed his plea, stating that he failed to prove that their marriage had suffered an irretrievable breakdown. Omar subsequently challenged this decision in the Delhi High Court. In December 2023, a division bench comprising Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld the Family Court's order.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed them to appear for mediation at the Supreme Court Mediation Centre in an effort to reach a settlement. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Omar Abdullah, noted that both of them have been living separately for 15 years. During a previous hearing, the court had issued notices on Omar Abdullah's petition and sought a response from Payal Abdullah.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Payal Abdullah, informed the court today that mediation should be attempted at least once. Sibal agreed to participate in the mediation, clarifying that the purpose would be to resolve the matter, not necessarily to reconcile.

