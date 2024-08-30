Friday, August 30, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. SC directs Omar Abdullah, his estranged wife Payal to appear at Mediation Centre over divorce petition

SC directs Omar Abdullah, his estranged wife Payal to appear at Mediation Centre over divorce petition

Omar Abdullah had filed a divorce petition in Supreme Court stating that he and his wife have been living separately for the last 15 years.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
New Delhi
Published on: August 30, 2024 16:28 IST
Omar Abdullah, Supreme Court
Image Source : PTI Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah

The Supreme Court on Friday (August 30) directed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and his estranged wife Payal Abdullah to appear for mediation at the Supreme Court Mediation Centre. Omar had filed a divorce petition in SC saying that he and his wife have been living separately for the last 15 years.

The duo got married on September 1, 1994 and have been living separately since 2009. They also have two sons.

Omar had initially approached the Family High Court seeking a divorce on the grounds of desertion and cruelty. However, on August 30, 2016, the Court dismissed his plea, stating that he failed to prove that their marriage had suffered an irretrievable breakdown. Omar subsequently challenged this decision in the Delhi High Court. In December 2023, a division bench comprising Justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and Vikas Mahajan upheld the Family Court's order.

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed them to appear for mediation at the Supreme Court Mediation Centre in an effort to reach a settlement. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Omar Abdullah, noted that both of them have been living separately for 15 years. During a previous hearing, the court had issued notices on Omar Abdullah's petition and sought a response from Payal Abdullah.

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Payal Abdullah, informed the court today that mediation should be attempted at least once. Sibal agreed to participate in the mediation, clarifying that the purpose would be to resolve the matter, not necessarily to reconcile.

ALSO READ | Omar Abdullah to contest from Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement