SC directs Bihar govt to produce original records on remission granted to ex-MP Anand Mohan in murder case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court directs Bihar govt to produce original records on remission granted to ex-MP Anand Mohan in murder case

Anand Mohan case: In a latest development, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Bihar government to submit all original documents pertaining to the remission granted to former MP Anand Mohan, who was serving a life term in the 1994 murder case of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah.

Attorney Manish Kumar, who was representing the Bihar government, was informed by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala that the matter will not be adjourned again and the court should have access to all of the relevant documents.

It listed the plea filed by the wife of the slain officer challenging the release of Mohan on August 8. At the outset, Kumar also sought some time to file a reply to the plea.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of the slain officer, said the state government has changed the policy retrospectively and released him in the case.

ALSO READ: Bihar: Outrage over IAS murder convict Anand Mohan's proposed release; victim's wife request PM to intervene

No further adjournments will be granted: SC

He urged the bench to direct the state to place entire records of criminal antecedents of Mohan and sought the matter to be listed in the month of August. The bench recorded that counsel for the state government and Mohan have appeared before it and said no further adjournments will be granted.

"Original records with regard to remission to Respondent-4 (Anand Mohan) by order dated April 10, 2023, be placed before the court", the bench said, adding that records with regard to criminal antecedents be also placed before it.

Mohan's name was figured in a list of more than 20 prisoners who were ordered to be set free by a notification issued by the state's law department as they had spent more than 14 years behind bars.

ALSO READ: SC issues notice to Bihar govt on ex-MP Anand Mohan’s release from jail

Bihar Prison Manual amendment

The remission of his sentence followed an April 10 amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual by the Nitish Kumar government whereby the restriction on early release of those involved in the killing of a public servant on duty was done away with.

This, the critics of the state government's decision claim, was done to facilitate the release of Mohan, a Rajput strongman, who could add heft to the grand alliance led by Nitish Kumar in its fight against the BJP. Several others, including politicians, benefited from the amendment to the state prison rules.

Krishnaiah, who hailed from Telangana, was beaten to death by a mob in 1994 when his vehicle tried to overtake the funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla in Muzaffarpur district.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News