Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against Delhi HC order on exchange of Rs 2000 notes | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ANI Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against Delhi HC order on the exchange of Rs 2000 notes

SC on Rs 2000 notes: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed urgent hearing on a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's judgement allowing the exchange of Rs 2,000 currency notes without any identification. A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and KV Viswanathan told advocate Ashwini Upadhyay that the court is not taking up these kinds of cases during vacation. "You can always make a mention to the Chief Justice of India," the bench added.

Upadhyay argued that all kidnappers, criminals, drug traffickers, etc., swap money, and that in the previous week, according to media reports, Rs 50,000 crore was transferred. He requested the court to grant an immediate hearing in the case, which was declined. "We are doing nothing...bring to the notice of the RBI...", the court added.

What the advocate contended in the plea?

Upadhyay pressed that money was being exchanged by mining mafias and kidnappers as neither there is a requirement of requisition slip and also no identity proof is required.

"This is happening for the first time in the world ... I filed a writ in the Delhi High Court and the high court disposed of the matter without issuing notice...this is happening for the first time in the world ... entire black money will become white," said Upadhyay. The bench allowed Upadhyay to mention the matter after the vacation.

The plea, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, said: "Petitioner submits that while passing the Judgment, the High Court has failed to appreciate that the RBI Notification dated 19.5.2023... and the SBI Notification dated 20.5.2023, which permits exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes without even obtaining any requisition slip and identity proof, is manifestly arbitrary and irrational and therefore violates Articles 14 (right to equality)."

ALSO READ: Rs 2,000 notes to be withdrawn from circulation. Why you should not panic? | 5 points

It submitted that the RBI admits in the notification that the total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation has declined from Rs 6.73 lakh crore to Rs 3.62 lakh crore.

"Petitioner submits that this Rs 3.11 lakh crore has reached individuals' locker and the rest has otherwise been hoarded by the gangsters, kidnappers, contract killers, illegal arms suppliers, money launderers, drug smugglers, hootch peddlers, human traffickers, gold smugglers, black marketeers, spurious medicine manufacturers, tax evaders, cheaters, looters, separatists, terrorists, Maoists, Naxals, mining mafias, land mafias, satta mafias and corrupt government employees, public servants and politicians," added the plea.

ALSO READ: RBI withdraws 'Rs 2,000' note: Exchange facility available in banks till September 30 | DETAILS

Delhi HC dismisses plea against RBI and SBI notifications

Earlier on May 29, the high court dismissed a plea challenging the RBI and SBI notifications, that permits the exchange of the withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes without any identity proof. The RBI’s notification has stated that people have been given time from May 23 to September 30 to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes so that these can be withdrawn from circulation. These notes will continue to be legal tender even after the September 30 deadline, and can be used for transactions, the central bank had clarified.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News